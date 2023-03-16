AAP dragged Punjab into economic, law and order mess: Partap Bajwa

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said that under the one-year rule of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab had plunged into economic mess and the law and order collapsed completely. Bajwa said the crime rate in the state had shot up ever since the AAP held the reins of the state. “Punjab has become a gangland in real. Even today, the Chandigarh police have arrested members of some notorious gang, who had hatched a plot to execute a crime in Punjab,” the Congress leader claimed in a statement as the AAP government completed one year in power.

Bajwa said the smoothly functioning health system in Punjab was ruined to replicate faulty healthcare in Delhi. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that some of the gravest crimes that took place in the past year included an RPG attack on the Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, false claims by CM Bhagwant Mann on Goldy Brar’s arrest, Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla’s killing, gangster Deepak Tinu escaped and Ajnala violence. He also asked the state government to answer what stopped it from providing ₹1,000 per month to women above the age of 18 as promised during the election campaign. On the outstanding debt, the LoP said the fiscal health of the state had suffered irreparable damages, but the AAP was squandering taxpayers’ money on false publicity with front-page advertisements. He said the smoothly functioning health system in Punjab was ruined to replicate faulty healthcare in Delhi. “Without hiring the manpower or uplifting the infrastructure, health centres, and dispensaries in Punjab were renamed after the Aam Aadmi Party,” he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}