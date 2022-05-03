Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP government failed to take preventive measures: Navjot Sidhu on Patiala clashes

Navjot Sidhu said that Patiala violence was designed to create panic and polarise voters for political gains and the AAP government should have taken timely action
AAP government failed to take preventive measures: Navjot Sidhu on Patiala clashes (HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state for the last week’s clashes in Patiala, saying that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation is short of enough experience and failed to take preventive measures to avoid the incident that was designed to create panic and polarise voters for political gains.

Sidhu was interacting with the media after leading a candle light march taken at the heritage street near Golden Temple.

He said the march was taken out for unity, peace and universal brotherhood and to protest against divisive forces hell bent to polarise Punjab. “Socio-economic fabric of punjabiyat is our invincible armour,” he said.

He said a memorandum was submitted to the government and yet it did not take preventive action.

“A wise man takes preventive measures on seeing any trouble ahead. The government should have imposed section 144 at that time. It should have adopted the strategy of ‘prevent and repair’ rather than ‘repent and repair’. The government is short of enough experience,” he said.

The memorandum was submitted to police officials by Barjinder Singh Parwana, who has been arrested as the key accused in this case, seeking ban on the “Khalistan-Murdabad” march planned by right-wing leaders, including Harish Singla.

Sidhu said that everybody knows who was behind the sacrilege. “It was done just to create panic and polarise voters for political gains. Efforts are being made to divide us. We were one, are and will remain,” he added.

“Punjab demands peace and business. However, some forces are trying to spread an atmosphere of fear. I strongly condemn it,” he said.

“Despite being diverse, we are one family. BR Ambedkar united the people of India and Punjab. Whenever anyone tries to hit this mutual brotherhood and unity of this family, I will confront him carrying the shield of Punjab and Punjabiyat. The Shield of Punjab has been given to us by guru sahiban who teaches equality to mankind. Foundation of Khalsa means elimination of casteism. That is why doors of Sri Darbar Sahib are open for the people of all castes and creeds. Whoever tries to break our harmony, he or she will face the music,” he said.

He was accompanied by his supporters, including ex-MLAs Ashwani Sekhri, Navtej Singh Cheema and Sunil Dutti, in the march.

