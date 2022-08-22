AAP increased higher education budget by 16% this year: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Minister of higher education, sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday said there has been a 16% increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year.

Hayer, who was chief guest at Rayat Bahra University during a state-level seminar on ‘Higher education in Punjab’ and ‘New State Government: Hopes, Aspirations, Vision and the Road Ahead’ organised by the Unaided Colleges Teachers of Punjab and Chandigarh (AUCT), said education and health were the priority areas of the AAP government in Punjab.

The minister also said that harassment of teachers will not be tolerated. Rayat Bahra University chancellor and Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions chairperson Gurvinder Singh Bahra said it was a proud moment for the Rayat Bahra University to host the state-level seminar.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences former registrar Piyare Lal Garg, who was the keynote speaker, said unaided colleges were rendering valuable services to society and underlined the need to improve the working environment of teachers working in all colleges, particularly unaided colleges.

Rayat Bahra University vice-chancellor Parvinder Singh, and former Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu were the guests of honour at the seminar.