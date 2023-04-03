Chitra, AAP workers detained in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s North convener Chitra Sarwara and several leaders for allegedly pasting posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on Sunday. Leaders Chitra Sarwara, Yogeshwar Sharma, Adarsh Pal Singh, Laxman Vinayak, Lalit Tyagi and at least 16 workers were detained by the police and produced before sub-divisional magistrate Jagadhri, and later released. In a video message, Chitra said, “Freedom of expression of citizens is being suppressed and an emergency-like situation has been created in the nation.”

