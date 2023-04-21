Attack on law students: AAP leader booked for criminal conspiracy

A day after the attack and firing on law students, Sangrur police on Thursday booked an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Sandeep Bansal alias Monu Choudhary, and his partner Munish Garg.

Video grab of the attack on two law students in Sangrur. (HT)

Bansal was recently appointed as the chairperson of a government industrial training institute.

The police confirmed that Bansal is the same person, whose name was added to the FIR registered at the Sadar police station on Wednesday.

Ten persons were booked after two law students were allegedly attacked and shot at over suspicion of liquor smuggling at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur.

Three of the accused were identified as Babbla Ghutra, Angrej and Kuldeep Ladda of Sangrur district, who have been charged under IPC Section 307 and provisions of the Arms Act.

The police said the accused were ‘self-appointed vigilantes’, who worked for contractors to check illegal sale of liquor.

According to the police, the accused were aides of local liquor contractors. Some of the accused are history-sheeters, the police added.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The liquor vends which are the centre point of the investigation are being run by three Panchkula-based partners, who belong to Sangrur.”

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said, “During the preliminary investigation, names of liquor contractors Monu and Munish had come up. Their names are written on the signboards of liquor vends as contractors. We will not care about who the person is. Whosoever took law into their hands will be dealt with strictly.”

