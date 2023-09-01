Rakhar Puneya Fair: AAP ministers count state govt achievements at Baba Bakala

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers counted the achievements of the state government during their political rally on the occasion of the Rakhar Puneya festival in Baba Bakala.

Punjab cabinet ministers, MLAs and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders during a rally at Baba Bakala on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Lal Chand Kataruchak among other leaders of the party addressed the rally.

Dhaliwal said the state government is working honestly for the welfare of the people of Punjab. “With our people-friendly work, we will win all 13 seats of Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he asserted. Addressing the rally, minister Harbhajan Singh said the state government has made a record by producing 15,324 megawatts of electricity this season. “Our government is giving 600 units of electricity free to the people and 90% of the consumers have been getting zero bills,” he said.

He said the 117 Schools of Eminence will transform the school education in the state. “Similarly, Aam Aadmi clinics are providing health services to the people,” he added.

AAP’s Punjab unit working president Budh Ram lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is leaving no stone unturned to destabilise the government in Punjab.

