AAP misleading people on fateh kits, says Balbir Sidhu

Chandigarh Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading and playing politics on Covod-19 “fateh kits” as its own government in Delhi had purchased pulse oximeters at exorbitant prices last month
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Chandigarh

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading and playing politics on Covod-19 “fateh kits” as its own government in Delhi had purchased pulse oximeters at exorbitant prices last month.

Sidhu said that before raising questions, AAP leaders have to look at what they did in Delhi where thousands of people died on roads for lack of treatment and screaming for oxygen and beds availability in hospitals.

The minister claimed that on May 5, they (Delhi government) issued the purchase order to V&M Galaxy to supply 20,000 oximeters at 1,300 each, Divesh Chaudhary for 2,000 units at the rate of 1,290 each, Edif Medical Systems for 5,000 pieces at 1,250 each, Abhilasha Commercial Pvt. Ltd for 13,000 units at the rate of of 1,300.

“How could the Delhi government purchase same oximeter from various firms at different prices, whereas the Punjab government has been providing Corona “fateh kits” to patients at very low price of 883, which included 19 items such as digital thermometer, steamer, pulse oximeter, hand sanitizer (500 ML), facemask three ply and all essential medicines,” he said.

He said Punjab is the only state where treatment kits have been provided to Covid patients.

