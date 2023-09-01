PU polls 2023: Outsider ban notwithstanding, AAP MLA enters PU campus again

Despite a ban on all outsiders, including political leaders, on the Panjab University campus, AAP’s Dharamkot MLA Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose entered the varsity campus for the third time on Thursday evening.

MLA Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose entered the varsity campus for the third time for PU election campaigning. (HT Photo)

He was at PU to announce the presidential candidate for AAP’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) ahead of the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections on September 6.

The CYSS candidate for the presidential post, Divyansh Thakur, is pursuing PhD from the anthropology department.

For his candidature’s announcement, CYSS had organised an event outside the law department. Heavy police deployment was seen, as the MLA arrived at the venue.

Earlier on August 23, a scuffle broke out on campus between the personal safety officer (PSO) of the MLA and other student parties, who were asking the MLA questions. Even on Thursday, the PSO, who was carrying a gun, was asked by the police officials to place the gun in their vehicle before he was allowed to enter the event.

When questioned, the MLA claimed, “PU has not issued any order regarding political leaders. I am the in-charge of CYSS at PU and visited the event in that capacity to make the announcement. I was not stopped anywhere by PU authorities and I have done nothing wrong. It is the other political parties, who have run out of issues to campaign, who are making this a big deal.”

The decision to ban the entry of political leaders was taken during a meeting convened by the dean students welfare (DSW) and police with representatives of all student bodies on August 28. But since then, several parties, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student division of the BJP, have flouted the rule.

HT’s repeated attempts to contact DSW Jatinder Grover regarding what action will be taken in the matter went in vain.

