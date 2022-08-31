AAP promises ₹1,000 monthly allowance for women in poll-bound Himachal
On third visit to state in fortnight, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia announce AAP’s fourth guarantee; earlier, they promised free education to all children, free health services and ₹1 crore compensation for family of defence personnel who die in the line of duty
In a bid to woo female voters of Himachal Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday promised ₹1,000 monthly allowance to all women above the age of 18 years, if the party is voted to power.
Also read: After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
Speaking at a townhall meeting at Palampur in Kangra district, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the ₹1,000 allowance will help girls pay their college fee or bear cost of transport and books. “This money will help them fulfil their dreams,” said the AAP leader.
He said this would also help housewives meet their expenditures as the cost of living has increased as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has imposed tax on almost everything.
He said the scheme will help improve the local economy.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the AAP had made a similar promise before the Punjab elections earlier this year in which the party swept to power with a landslide victory.
This was Sisodia and Mann’s third visit to the state within a fortnight.
The allowance for women was the fourth “guarantee” the AAP gave as part of his poll campaign. Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by the year-end.
Earlier, the AAP had promised free education to all children, free health services and ₹1 crore compensation for the family of defence, paramilitary and state police personnel who die in the line of duty.
Sisodia said: Many ask where the money would come from....it is your tax money that we promise to return to you,” he said.
He said there were two ways to spend the money. One is the Kejriwal way in which the public money is spent on the welfare of public. “The other is Modi style, who collects money from public and waives loans of his crony capitalist friends,” said the Delhi deputy CM.
He said there is no scarcity of money but there is lack of “good intentions”.
Sisodia said the change they intend to bring in Himachal is only possible if the people vote for AAP in the elections.
“All my mothers and sisters present here should tell at least 15-20 women in their villages to vote for the AAP,” he said.
Mann told people not to trust the BJP and Congress as they make tall promises during elections but never fulfilled them.
“The AAP does what it promises,” he said.
He also accused the Modi-led Centre of trying to “throttle democracy”. “Those who raise their voice or question the government have to face Enforcement Directorate or CBI probe,” he said.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics