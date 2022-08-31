AAP promises 1,000 monthly allowance for women in poll-bound Himachal

In a bid to woo female voters of Himachal Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday promised ₹1,000 monthly allowance to all women above the age of 18 years, if the party is voted to power.

Speaking at a townhall meeting at Palampur in Kangra district, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the ₹1,000 allowance will help girls pay their college fee or bear cost of transport and books. “This money will help them fulfil their dreams,” said the AAP leader.

He said this would also help housewives meet their expenditures as the cost of living has increased as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has imposed tax on almost everything.

He said the scheme will help improve the local economy.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the AAP had made a similar promise before the Punjab elections earlier this year in which the party swept to power with a landslide victory.

This was Sisodia and Mann’s third visit to the state within a fortnight.

The allowance for women was the fourth “guarantee” the AAP gave as part of his poll campaign. Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled state by the year-end.

Earlier, the AAP had promised free education to all children, free health services and ₹1 crore compensation for the family of defence, paramilitary and state police personnel who die in the line of duty.

Sisodia said: Many ask where the money would come from....it is your tax money that we promise to return to you,” he said.

He said there were two ways to spend the money. One is the Kejriwal way in which the public money is spent on the welfare of public. “The other is Modi style, who collects money from public and waives loans of his crony capitalist friends,” said the Delhi deputy CM.

He said there is no scarcity of money but there is lack of “good intentions”.

Sisodia said the change they intend to bring in Himachal is only possible if the people vote for AAP in the elections.

“All my mothers and sisters present here should tell at least 15-20 women in their villages to vote for the AAP,” he said.

Mann told people not to trust the BJP and Congress as they make tall promises during elections but never fulfilled them.

“The AAP does what it promises,” he said.

He also accused the Modi-led Centre of trying to “throttle democracy”. “Those who raise their voice or question the government have to face Enforcement Directorate or CBI probe,” he said.

