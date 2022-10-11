Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP protecting corrupt minister, alleges Raja Warring

AAP protecting corrupt minister, alleges Raja Warring

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:28 AM IST

Addressing the dharna, Raja Warring alleged how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was protecting its corrupt minister while it was victimising Congress leaders on baseless charges.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that there was dissatisfaction and unease among AAP MLAs and a number of them were keen to switch sides and join Congress. He alleged that the AAP government was protecting its corrupt minister. (HT File Photo)
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that there was dissatisfaction and unease among AAP MLAs and a number of them were keen to switch sides and join Congress. He alleged that the AAP government was protecting its corrupt minister. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led a massive protest in Patiala, demanding immediate dismissal of minister Fauja Singh Sarari from the cabinet for his alleged involvement in corruption, saying there was an open and shut case against the minister.

Addressing the dharna, Warring alleged how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was protecting its corrupt minister while it was victimising Congress leaders on baseless charges.

The PCC president claimed that there was dissatisfaction and unease among AAP MLAs and a number of them were keen to switch sides and join Congress. “You are claiming that they are being offered 25 crore, they are ready to join us at their own will,” he said while questioning the AAP’s allegations that its MLAs were being offered bribes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out