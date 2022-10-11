AAP protecting corrupt minister, alleges Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring led a massive protest in Patiala, demanding immediate dismissal of minister Fauja Singh Sarari from the cabinet for his alleged involvement in corruption, saying there was an open and shut case against the minister.

Addressing the dharna, Warring alleged how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was protecting its corrupt minister while it was victimising Congress leaders on baseless charges.

The PCC president claimed that there was dissatisfaction and unease among AAP MLAs and a number of them were keen to switch sides and join Congress. “You are claiming that they are being offered ₹25 crore, they are ready to join us at their own will,” he said while questioning the AAP’s allegations that its MLAs were being offered bribes.