Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP questions Punjab govt on action in drug cases
chandigarh news

AAP questions Punjab govt on action in drug cases

Referring to the sealed reports in the Punjab and Haryana high court on drug trafficking, Bhagwant Mann said the state government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could undertake further investigation against drug smugglers, their bureaucrats and political leaders because the court did not restrain them from taking action
Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday questioned the Congress government over the action taken against drug mafia in the state.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday questioned the Congress government in Punjab over the action taken against drug mafia in the state.

Referring to the sealed reports in the Punjab and Haryana high court on drug trafficking, Mann said the state government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could undertake further investigation against drug smugglers, their bureaucrats and political leaders because the court did not restrain them from taking action.

In a statement here, Mann said that like the previous SAD-BJP government, the present Congress government is also deceiving the people. Accusing the state government, Bhagwant Mann said that the present government was also using the sealed reports in the high court as an excuse to shun action. “Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and advocate general APS Deol, along with the ED, should show to the people legal and court orders to the people of the state which restrain them from further investigation or action,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP