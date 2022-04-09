Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan
chandigarh news

AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state in-charge Jarnail Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. The state in-charge’s meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government. He had held a meeting with district chiefs, Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and district secretaries last week to draw the strategy for the local body elections. The AAP swept the assembly polls last month to form its government in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP