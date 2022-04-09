AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. The state in-charge’s meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government. He had held a meeting with district chiefs, Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and district secretaries last week to draw the strategy for the local body elections. The AAP swept the assembly polls last month to form its government in the state.

