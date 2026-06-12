AAP sweeps mayoral polls in Barnala, Bathinda, Moga

Barnala got its first-ever mayor on Thursday following the unanimous election of Hasan Bhardwaj, a former officer on special duty (OSD) to Sangrur member of Parliament Meet Hayer, to lead the newly upgraded municipal corporation. Hasan Bhardwaj was unanimously elected as the first mayor of Barnala. (HT)

The election took place in the presence of finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Hayer, and MLAs Labh Singh Ugoke and Kulwant Singh Pandori, solidifying the Aam Aadmi Party’s control over the civic body following its decisive victory in the May 26 polls.

The AAP initially won 36 of the 50 wards, with the BJP taking seven, independents five, and the Congress two, though its strength subsequently grew to 38 after two independents joined the ruling party.

Cheema confirmed that 49 of the 50 elected councillors attended the session to back Bhardwaj, a first-time contestant whom he described as “a dynamic leader capable of driving chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s development agenda without discrimination”.

Highlighting the upgrade from a municipal council to a corporation as a key factor in the AAP’s electoral success, Hayer thanked the House for delivering a one-sided mandate that crossed party lines, framing the result as a public endorsement of the state government’s performance.

Taking charge, Bhardwaj, who was elected from Ward Number 44, credited party convener Arvind Kejriwal for elevating ordinary citizens into governance and pledged to execute all civic and development works with impartiality across all wards.

Before the election process, the 50 elected councillors were administered the oath of office. The oath-taking ceremony and election proceedings were conducted under the supervision of Patiala division commissioner Vinay Bublani.

Mehta retains Bathinda amid factional boycott

In Bathinda, 28-year-old AAP councillor Padamjeet Singh Mehta was elected mayor of the region’s largest civic body for a second consecutive term.

Mehta was elected unanimously and unopposed from ward number 46 in a meeting of the AAP councillors held under the supervision of cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mudian.

Mehta is the son of AAP leader and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta.