AAP takes jibe at PM’s rally, says youth got nothing

Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The AAP leader said that PM Modi once again betrayed the youth of the state as he made no big announcement for the youth

The buses that ferried the BJP supporters to the Mandi rally. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mandi rally, which was washed out due to heavy rains, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that the youth of Himachal got nothing even as crores of rupees were spent on the rally.

“PM Modi has left only a Ransingha (folk instrument) for the youth of Himachal,” AAP state spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said in a statement as he mocked the BJP.

The state BJP had decided to gift Ransingha to PM Modi during the rally.

Sharma said that Modi’s rally turned out to be a wasteful expenditure. The AAP leader said that PM Modi once again betrayed the youth of the state as he made no big announcement for the youth.

He alleged that scams took place in the little recruitment that was done by the BJP government.

“Only kin of the BJP leaders got the jobs through back-door entries,” he alleged.

Sharma said that the youth of the state were disillusioned with the BJP and will show the door to the government in upcoming elections.

