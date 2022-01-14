Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

AAP will improve health, education in Punjab: Kulwant Singh

On a door-to-door visit to interact with residents of Bakarpur village, Mohali, Kulwant said even after so many decades, there had been no improvement in health and education in Punjab
AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh on a door-to-door campaign in Bakarpur village in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Former mayor and AAP candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh on Thursday said the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections will be a means for the party to bring change in the country and society.

On a door-to-door visit to interact with residents of Bakarpur village, Mohali, Kulwant said even after so many decades, there had been no improvement in health and education in Punjab.

“If the health facilities were good, our health minister would not have got treatment in private hospitals, and if education was satisfactory, our ministers and bureaucrats would have sent their children to government schools instead of private schools,” he said.

The former mayor said the AAP will be forming the next government in Punjab and Mohali Assembly constituency will definitely contribute to it.

Reacting on rebel workers leaving the party, Kulwant said switching the party will not change anything in a society where the whole system needed a change.

