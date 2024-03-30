AAP workers show black flags during Sushil Kumar Rinku, Sheetal Angural’s roadshow in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and former MLA Jalandhar West Sheetal Angural held a roadshow in Jalandhar two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid heavy security. There was a strong police presence during the roadshow as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers had also gathered near Jyoti Chowk to show black flags to both leaders for switching sides. Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and former MLA Jalandhar West Sheetal Angural held a roadshow in Jalandhar two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. (HT)

Both Rinku, AAP’s lone sitting MP from the state and MLA Angural had joined BJP weeks ahead of the general elections.

The AAP had renominated Rinku as its candidate from Jalandhar for the Lok Sabha elections on March 14.

“We joined BJP for the development of Jalandhar constituency as the AAP government has completely ignored the city. The heaps of garbage and poor condition of the roads stand testimony to the failure of the state government in providing basic civic amenities,” both the leaders said during the roadshow.

Angural said now the state government has started using pressure tactics by threatening him with an arrest in a fake case.

Even on March 27, the AAP workers had staged a protest outside both the leaders’ and had also defaced the boards installed there.

An FIR was registered against unidentified AAP workers under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of Public Property (Prevention of Damage Act).