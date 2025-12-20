AAP-Congress clash in Ludhiana: Day on, police arrest 3, including woman

A day after five people were injured in a clash between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress workers during AAP’s victory celebrations in Bachittar Nagar of Gill area, Ludhiana, three persons, including a woman, were arrested. Complainant Parveen Kumar of Bachittar Nagar told police that he, along with AAP supporters, was taking out a victory procession when Congress leader and former sarpanch Jasbir Singh, accompanied by his supporters, opened indiscriminate firing. At least five persons were injured in the incident. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Udayveer Singh, panchayat member Parminder Raj Pooja and Harpal Singh Babbu. They were produced before the court and sent to four-day police custody for questioning.

Police are to arrest accused Jasbir Singh, Ajayveer Singh, Ninda Sarpanch, Tajinder Singh alias Ladi, while at least 12 accused are yet to be identified.

Complainant Parveen Kumar of Bachittar Nagar told police that he, along with AAP supporters, was taking out a victory procession when Congress leader and former sarpanch Jasbir Singh, accompanied by his supporters, opened indiscriminate firing. At least five persons were injured in the incident. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders held a press conference and accused police of biased action. Former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Surinder Dawar and district Congress president Sanjay Talwar stated that the police have implicated Congress workers at the behest of the ruling party. He added that Jasbir Singh and his aides had opened fire in self defence, which is clearly visible in the video that went viral on the social networking sites.

Former MLA Vaid said the AAP workers were creating ruckus in front of panchayat member Pooja’s house. She called on Jasbir Singh and others. After they reached there, AAP workers opened an attack on them. He claimed that the police have also booked newly elected block samiti members Tajinder Singh and Narinder Singh alias Ninda Sarpanch, while they were not even present at the spot.

He alleged that the police have detained the wife of former sarpanch Jasbir Singh to create a pressure on him.

Further he alleged that the police should lodge a cross case against AAP workers also. They met the senior police officials.