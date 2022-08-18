AAPs Punjab report card disappointing, says Ashwani Sharma

Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a total failure in governance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Ashwani Sharma said that the law-and-order situation in jails was miserable and mobile phones found with inmates was a sad reflection of the dire straits the state was in. The AAP has not only failed in providing basic security to the public in the state but unfortunately since it came to power five months ago it has created a fear psychosis and the public is feeling very insure,” said Sharma.

On the blatant lies being propagated by the chief Minister and his government, Sharma said that it was unfortunate that Bhagwant Singh Mann was creating misinformation that ₹12,339 crore worth loan has been repaid, while the truth is that an amount of 10,738 crore has been taken as a loan, he added.

Why does the AAP hide the truth from the public. The public needs to know how the economy of the state is being run, he said. “Afterall every citizen of the state has a stake in the economic status of Punjab,” said Sharma.

On the much-hyped Delhi’s school model, the sad truth is that in nearly 2000 government schools in the state, the teachers are not there in reality to teach, the infrastructure is depleting and the students are suffering due to the apathy of the AAP state government, he said. “ The rhetoric is not what will bail us out but hands on decisions and prompt governance is what is need of the hour. The propaganda is not going to work now,” Sharma said.

