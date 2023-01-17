Aashika Jain assumes charge as Mohali deputy commissioner

Aashika Jain assumed charge as deputy commissioner of Mohali on Monday. Jain, a 2015 batch Punjab Cadre IAS officer, said her aim is to make Mohali a world class city. “I will focus on infrastructure development and strengthening real estate business and IT sector, besides bringing in industrial investment. I will make sure that the potential of Mohali district is realised,” said DC Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that upliftment of education standards, besides the health sector will be among her top priorities.

Jain that she will soon constitute a task force to solve the traffic issues in coordination with agencies like NHAI, GMADA, MC and PWD. The DC also warned of strict action against those involved in developing illegal colonies.

After the ceremonial guard of honour, she was formally welcomed by ADCs, SDMs and the administrative staff. Representatives of various organisations presented bouquets to the new DC.

Aashika replaced Amit Talwar, who had an additional charge. Jain was serving as additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Jalandhar. She earlier served as ADC general in Mohali before being transferred to Jalandhar in January 2022. Talwar will now serve as director of sports and youth services and will also have an additional charge of special secretary, planning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}