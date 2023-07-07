Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two-week-old girl left in Panchkula children home’s cradle

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 07, 2023 01:19 AM IST

A two-week-old baby girl was found abandoned in the cradle of Shishu Greh, a children home in Sector 15, police said on Thursday. Shishu Greh is a Specialised Adoption Agency run by the Haryana State Council For Child Welfare.

The agency informed the police that their staff found the baby in the cradle at 9.50 pm on June 28.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 station.

police baby girl
