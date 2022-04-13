Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AC vistadome coach launched on Pathankot-Joginder Nagar narrow gauge section

The AC vistadome coach will provide facilities such as glass roof, LED lights and fans, Wi-Fi facility among others on the Pathankot-Joginder Nagar narrow gauge section
AC vistadome coach launched on Pathankot-Joginder Nagar narrow gauge section (HT)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

: The state-of-the-art AC vistadome coach was on Tuesday launched in a heritage train plying on the 164 kms Pathankot-Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh, narrow gauge section Kangra Valley Railway.

Out of the total 4 coaches of the train, one is AC vistadome, a railway spokesperson said, adding that 50 percent seats of the coach were occupied on the first day.

The train, which has an occupancy of 40 seats, begins from Pathankot at 8.45 a.m. and concludes its journey at Paprola in Baijnath at 02.00 p.m.

The train satrts its return journey at 4.25 p.m from Paprola to reach Pathankot at 9.40 p.m, the official said.

“Natural scenic beauty of a particular area is the yardstick to choose the route for Vistadome coaches,” Seema Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Ferozepur, said.

She said that the coach will provide facilities such as glass roof, LED lights and fans, Wi-Fi facility among others. Accessories catering to the safety of passengers has also been fitted in the train.

“For making the experience more comfortable for passengers, provision for reserved ticket is also available in the vistadome coach at a pocket friendly price of 130 per seat. The passengers can book their seats online as well,” she said.

The move by the Indian railways has been welcomed by commuters, who say that the initiative is a delight for nature lovers.

“The coach is designed to provide an enhanced view of the pleasing surroundings of the World Heritage Hill Railway in the Kangra Valley,” said Navita Singhal, 42, a nature lover.

Bikramjit Singh Bhogal, 35, an IT professional, said that the untapped tourism potential of the region will now be explored which would create better income opportunities for the people of the region.

