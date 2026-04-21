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Academician Madhu Kishwar booked over misleading content on social media

Academician Madhu Kishwar booked over misleading content on social media

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 11:44 am IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Academician Madhu Kishwar has been booked following a complaint by a Chandigarh resident over the alleged circulation of forged and misleading content on social media.

Academician Madhu Kishwar booked over misleading content on social media

An FIR has been lodged against Kishwar and some other social media users under relevant sections, including 196 , 336 and 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act at Police Station Sector-26 here.

According to an official statement issued by the Chandigarh police on Monday, a city-based complainant on April 19 alleged that some forged and misleading social media posts and video clips with obscene text and content were being circulated by various social media users, misidentifying the person in the video.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

As per the complainant, it is a deliberate act of creating a false electronic record using obscene words and phrases, having knowledge and sufficient reason to believe that the posts are misleading and false, with the intent to cause damage or injury.

"Since the law forbids the police to visit or arrest women after dark and before sunrise, I spoke on phone to the leader of the delegation. She told me that their team has come to serve notice regarding an FIR registered against me in Chandigarh. I insisted that they go by the law and come in the morning," she wrote on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Academician Madhu Kishwar booked over misleading content on social media
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