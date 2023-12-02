Accept challenges, take risks: Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Flying well and being a good officer or leader are two of the important parts of being in the Air Force, but the foremost is doing both at the same time, former Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa said on Friday, while addressing the audience on Lessons in Leadership at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA).

Air Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) during the “Lessons in Leadership” a session at Mahatma Gandhi State Institiute of Public Administration, Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

MGSIPA, an institute of Punjab government devoted to training and research in public administration, has initiated a novel lecture series titled “Friday’s @ MGSIPA”, in which eminent personalities from the realm of civil services, academics, defence, judiciary, journalism, education sector interact with the audience.

During the fifth session of the series, which was held on Friday, BS Dhanoa shared his life story in the Air Force and the lessons learnt in his career. He added that the National Defence Academy (NDA) builds character and discipline in the soldiers and IAF is a skill-based service, where you have to keep on improving from time-to-time.

“A good leader must have the ability to take decisions in a void of uncertainty. You can never know everything about an adversary and hence, the ability to think on your feet is important,” he said, adding that a good leader always absorbs criticism, accepts challenges and takes risks.

Dhanoa further said that technology plays a crucial role in flying, but more than the type of aircraft, it is how you fly it that’s more important. “An officer must be the best in his task in whatever they do. Machines are gender neutral and hence male or females will not make the difference”, he added while concluding the session.

Also during the event, MGSIPA director general Anirudh Tewari thanked Dhanoa, while institute director Amit Dhaka presented a token of gratitude.