Wanted in 18 cases in 3 states, man held from Sirhind

An accused, wanted by the Delhi police in connection with robbing employees of a Ludhiana-based goldsmith of 10 kg gold in the national capital, was on Monday arrested by the Ludhiana Police from Sirhind.

Sushil Kumar alias Topi (HT)

The Ludhiana Police has handed the accused, Sushil Kumar alias Topi of Ishar Nagar, over to the Delhi Police.

The Ludhiana Police received inputs about Topi’s presence in the city.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said that they received information from Delhi police that Topi, who is wanted by them, has been spotted in Ludhiana. Following the information, the police started to trace him. The police arrested him from Sirhind and handed him over to the police.

The inspector added that an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was filed against Topi at Ranibagh police station in Delhi.

Ravinder Kumar, a goldsmith, of New Subhash Nagar in Ludhiana had filed a complaint against him on July 15. The accused along with his aide posing as CGST inspectors robbed his two employees Balraj Singh and Rajan Bawa of 10 gold plates of one kg each on the pretext of checking in Delhi on July 10.

The inspector said that the accused has been facing at least 18 FIRs, including extortion, cheating, forgery, immoral trafficking, smuggling of illicit liquor and stalking filed against him in Ludhiana, Haryana and Delhi.

In 2020, some miscreants had shot at Topi and injured him after which he had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court for a security cover. Following the court orders, he was provided with two gunmen.

