Punjab: Accused in Morinda sacrilege case dies in custody

The accused in the Morinda sacrilege case, who was lodged in the Mansa district jail, died in custody at the local civil hospital where he was taken after he complained of chest discomfort, police said on Monday.

Jasvir Singh alias Jassi had assaulted two ‘granthis’ (Sikh priests) and desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib at historic Kotwali gurdwara in Morinda town of Rupnagar district on April 24.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said as per the prison authorities, Jasvir was referred from the jail hospital to the civil hospital around 3pm.

He died during his treatment at the civil hospital around 9.10pm, he added. “The jail administration has confirmed that he was neither subjected to any physical attack nor was there any attempt to hurt him. As per the protocols, judicial inquest proceedings would be initiated in the custodial death of the undertrial,” the SSP said.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ashwani Kumar said it was premature to ascertain the cause of his death. “Any comment on his death will only be made after autopsy,” he added.

Jasvir was brought to Mansa from Rupnagar under judicial custody on April 29.

An electrician by profession, Jasvir had a narrow escape on April 27, when a lawyer tried to shoot him in the Rupnagar district court. He was taken before the judicial magistrate when a lawyer identified as Sahib Singh Khurl drew his licensed pistol and pointed it towards him, but before he could pull the trigger, cops present on the spot overpowered him.

On April 24, Jasvir had entered the sanctum sanctorum of Kotwali Sahib gurdwara and attacked two ‘granthis’ reciting Gurbani, before tossing the holy book on the ground. He was caught by devotees present at the shrine and beaten up. He was then handed over to the police.

A case was registered against him under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

