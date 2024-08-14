Accused in VHP leader’s murder supplied weapons to local gangs: Cops

A day after the arrest of Mukul Mishra, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the murder case of Nangal-based Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga, the local police produced him before the court. A day after the arrest of Mukul Mishra, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the murder case of Nangal-based Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga, the local police produced him before the court.

The court remanded the accused for two days in police custody for questioning.

According to officials, the accused was also facing trial in a case registered at Division Number 2 in Ludhiana. The case pertained to allegedly supplying illegal weapons to local miscreants. The local police have also informed the NIA about the arrest.

The Counter Intelligence staff (CI) and police commissionerate arrested Mukul Mishra from Transport Nagar on Monday.

According to officials, NIA sleuths were after Mukul Mishra and one Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal in connection with the murder case. The NIA conducted a raid in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh for their arrest on August 2, but the accused managed to escape. Later, the accused took shelter in Ludhiana.

Division Number 2 police had arrested two accused, Shubham and Rakesh Kumar, on July 26 for hatching a conspiracy of robbery. During their questioning, Mukul Mishra’s popped up as he was involved in supplying an illegal weapon to the miscreants.

Dharminder Kumar was arrested by the Moti Nagar police on April 17 for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon. However, the accused was bailed out and was again involved in criminal activities.

Mukul and Dharminder were involved in murder case of VHP Nangal Mandal president Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga, who is also a shopkeeper. Bagga was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his shop on Railway Road in Nangal on April 13.

Mukul Mishra had facilitated a payment via his bank account, allegedly to procure weapons used in Bagga’s murder. The role of Dharminder and another UP resident was also discovered.

The police had already arrested the two assailants, Mandeep Kumar alias Mangi and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka, and recovered two .32 bore pistols and the scooter used in the crime