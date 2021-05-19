Accused of letting off drug smugglers, axed Punjab Police inspector’s bail plea rejected

A Tarn Taran court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea of a dismissed Punjab Police inspector, accused of letting off two drug smugglers arrested with 1kg of heroin in March this year.

Baljit Singh, who was posted in the Civil Lines area of Tarn Taran, had allegedly released Malkit Singh, alias Palta, and his brother-in-law Bau Singh after accepting ₹3.5 lakh as bribe on March 31. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, who was posted at the Amritsar judicial complex, was arrested for aiding the inspector, while the other accused are still absconding.

A case under the NDPS Act and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Baljit, Davinder and the drug smugglers. The police had also nominated one Jasbir Singh at whose home the deal was struck.

Baljit, who has gone into hiding since the registration of the case, had filed a pre-arrest bail under Section 438 of the CrPC. The case was heard in the Tarn Taran special court on Monday.

Through his counsel Kanwaljit Singh Bath, Baljit pleaded that he was falsely implicated in the case. Bath told the court that no departmental inquiry was conducted before registration of the case against the former inspector.

Additional public prosecutor Charanjit Singh contended that Baljit and Davinder shared the bribe money. The seized heroin was also with Baljit, he added.

Tarn Taran special court judge Kawaljit Singh observed that the custodial interrogation of the accused was mandatory to ensure fair investigation

The case was registered on ASI Jatinder Singh’s statement. In his complaint, Jatinder said he got a tip-off that Baljit and Davinder had released two smugglers after taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale had marked a probe to a deputy superintendent of police.