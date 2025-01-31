Act against hotels violating building bylaws, HC tells Ludhiana MC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to take strict action against hotels violating building bylaws within four weeks. In its affidavit, the MC said ample parking space has been provided at key locations. It pointed to the various parking facilities available to the public. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The directive comes during the hearing of a civil writ petition highlighting irregularities in hotels, particularly in the old city, near the bus stand and the railway station. The court said if the MC fails to act, the civic body commissioner will have to appear in person to explain the delay.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 3.

According to MC’s status report, 45 hotels were initially found guilty of non-compoundable violations and over time, some of them rectified the defaults, bringing the number down to 27. However, the MC is yet to act against them, except for the sealing of a few properties.

The court emphasised that non-compoundable violations cannot be regularized under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and the civic body must take measures to either rectify these defaults or shut down the violators.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Hotel and Restaurant Association urged the court to consider parking constraints faced by establishments in the city. They pointed out that many hotels near the bus stand and railway station have areas as small as 35 to 100 square yards, catering mainly to travellers who do not use personal vehicles.

In its affidavit, the MC said ample parking space has been provided at key locations. It pointed to the various parking facilities available to the public.

MC commissioner Aadita Dachalwal assured the high court that necessary steps will be taken to ensure compliance with building regulations. He said that the newly elected House and mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor have held discussions on tackling encroachment and illegal parking.