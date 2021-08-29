Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Act against those found disturbing peace: Punjab DGP to district police chiefs
Act against those found disturbing peace: Punjab DGP to district police chiefs

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday directed all the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to take strict action against those trying to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta.

Addressing a state-level crime review meeting on the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar, campus, Gupta said, “Though a lot of good work is being done by most of police chiefs in the districts, intelligent and smart policing involving the use of technology needs to be implemented on the ground.”

The DGP instructed to officers to not let anyone take law in their hands. “Anyone found indulging in any unlawful activities should be dealt with firmly and criminal cases should be registered against them,” he added.

He said miscreants trying to disturb law and order situation will face issues while getting police clearance certificate or passport verification. With the festival season around the corner, Gupta directed the officials to maintain vigil at all the sensitive places. He also asked district police chiefs to hold meetings with civil society members to make them aware about bomb threats.

He also asked the officials to continue the crackdown against drug smugglers.

Special DGP (railways Sanjeev Kalra), ADGP (internal security) RN Dhoke and ADGP (intelligence) Varinder Kumar were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.

