Act tough against inimical elements, Capt Amarinder asks Punjab govt

Terming the recent increase in activities of pro-Khalistani forces as a dangerous trend, former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday, warned the Aam Aadmi Party government to wake up against activities of the forces which are inimical to Punjab and the nation.

Addressing a press conference after inducting former office bearers of the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), which has since merged with the BJP, into the party, Capt Amarinder said, people of state want to know who the new Khalistani propagandist Amritpal Singh is and who are the people behind his sudden activities.

“People of Punjab want to know from AAP government as who are the forces that are behind this youth who had recently moved to Punjab from Dubai where he was settled,” said Amarinder, when asked a question about the recent dastar bandi (turban tying) programme of Dubai-returned youth Amritpal Singh organised by pro-Khalistanis in Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s ancestral village Rode in Moga district. Amritpal’s controversial speeches against Government of India and on other issues have gone viral during past few days, giving a tough time to the state agencies.

“Law and order was the state subject and it was the duty and responsibility of the state government to confront such forces and their activities. Many drones have dropped ammunition in Punjab from Pakistan with an aim to disturb peace. Are people being activated to use this ammunition for anti-India activities?” asked the former chief minister.

Asked as to who he thought was behind all such activities, he said, it was Pakistan, which had never stopped from indulging in mischief and seeking an opportunity to foment trouble in Punjab.

He pointed out, he had been long maintaining that Pakistan was consistently using drones to send weapons and drugs into Punjab. He said, while earlier the range of drones was about 7 kms and now these could go up to 42 kms even.

Capt Amarinder said, if the state government did not take strict and firm action, the situation could deteriorate further which Punjab cannot afford anymore after seeing a dark decade.

Earlier, while welcoming the PLC leaders and office bearers into the BJP, the state president Ashwani Sharma said, the party’s base in Punjab had expanded and broadened further.He said, with Capt Amarinder joining the party, the BJP was not only feeling strengthened in Punjab, but on a national-level, Captain Amarinder was quite popular.Those who were inducted into the party on Saturday included Patiala Mayor Sajiv Bittu Sharma, Bikram Inder Singh Chahal, KK Sharma, Jagmohan Sharma, Ankit Bansal, Damanjit Singh Mohie, Sachin Sharma, Vishwas Sharma, KK Malhotra, Harmesh Dakala, Surinder Ghuman, Anuj Khosla and others.

