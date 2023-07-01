Dal Khalsa activists detained near Golden Temple

: Several activists of radical outfit Dal Khalsa were detained by Punjab Police near the Golden Temple here on Saturday.

Dal Khalsa activists held near Golden Temple

The activists were on their way to the office of the country’s external intelligence agency RAW to lodge their protest over the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar when they were stopped by police near Town Hall on heritage street.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh claimed that the police detained 86 activists. The protesters also raised pro-Khalistan slogans during their demonstration.

Earlier in the day, the bhog ceremony and antim ardas of Nijjar was organized at Shaheedi Asthan Baba Gurbax Singh in Golden Temple complex.

Nijjar was designated a ‘terrorist’ by India under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020 and his property in the country was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September that year. He had allegedly also worked closely with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice.

