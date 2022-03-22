Activists protest vandalism of Udham Singh’s statue in Ambala

A day after an arm of the statue of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh was allegedly vandalised at a roundabout named after him, activists affiliated to various organisations on Monday demanded speedy action against the culprits.

The activists, mostly from Vande Matram Dal, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Samiti and some religious outfits, protested at the site and held up traffic for nearly an hour.

Bharat Kumar, an activist with Vande Mataram Dal, said the incident took place as there was no CCTV camera or security in the area. “Moreover, the statue was built using poor quality material, due to which it has been deteriorating. Last year, a pistol of the statue broke, but was repaired immediately,” he said.

Located in Sector 10 of Ambala city, the statue has four identical sides, with the right arm pointing a gun and left holding a book. It was inaugurated by the municipal corporation in 2019.

Sector 9 SHO inspector Suresh Kumar said they had registered a case under Sections 295-A and 427 of the IPC against the unidentified culprits.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said police teams were investigating the case. “CCTV cameras near the spot have captured a suspicious biker, whose details are being verified,” he added.

In April 2020, the left arm of another statue of the freedom fighter was damaged at Adhoya Chowk in Ambala’s Barara area.