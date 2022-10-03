Adampur assembly byelection on Nov 3, result on Nov 6

The Election Commission on Monday announced that the Adampur assembly byelection in Haryana will be held on November 3 and the result will be declared on November 6.

Also read: By-polls to 7 assembly constituencies in 6 states on November 3: Election Commission

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filing of nominations will begin on October 7 and conclude on October 14. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 15 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is October 17, an EC release said.

The Adampur assembly byelection was necessitated due to the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi, a former Congress MLA who joined the BJP.

Bishnoi, who voted against Congress candidate Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha elections in June, had resigned from Adampur assembly constituency on August 3.

While the BJP is likely to field Bishnoi or his son Bhavya for the bypoll, former ministers, Jai Prakash and Sampat Singh, both Jat leaders, are the frontrunners for the Congress ticket.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to field a candidate from the backward class (Kumhar) community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}