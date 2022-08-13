Admission to Chandigarh colleges: BCom general category cut-off touches 110.7%

The cut-off for bachelor of commerce (BCom) courses for the general category in the general pool (outside the UT) for colleges in Chandigarh has touched 110.74% this year.

Last year, the cut-off for BCom in this pool was 111.8%. The provisional admission list with allotted colleges for centralised courses was announced on Friday.

The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants’ college preferences.

The highest percentage in BCom for outside the UT pool (general category) touched 116.55%. In the UT pool (general category), the highest percentage was 115.80% and the cut-off was 73.20% this year.

Applicants can download online admission forms from August 13. For UT pool (general category), admissions will take place on August 16 (Tuesday) and for the general pool (outside UT) admission will take place on August 17.

For the reserved categories in both the pools, admissions will also be held on August 17.

For bachelor of computer application (BCA), the highest percentage for the general pool (outside UT) for the general category touched 120% this year, compared to 118.6% last year. The cut-off this year is 106.8%. In the UT pool (general category), the highest percentage this year is 116.20%, and the cut-off is 81% so far.

In bachelor of business administration (BBA), the highest percentage for the general category in the general pool (outside UT) was 99.4% and the cut-off was 96%. For the UT pool (general category), the highest percentage is 99.38% and the cut-off is 84.84%.

The cut-off for bachelor of science (non-medical) in the general pool (outside UT) for the general category is 91%, while the highest percentage in the list is 99.4%. For the UT pool, the cut-off is 49.6%, while the highest percentage has remained 98% for the general category.

Applicants may clear discrepancies on or before August 15 by 12pm at college level on the DHE (director higher education) website.

Eleven colleges in Chandigarh are offering 21,240 seats, including 3,505 for postgraduate courses, 16,935 for undergraduate courses (6,930 centralised and 10,005 non-centralised) and 800 for post graduate diploma courses.

Meanwhile, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, on Friday said that the cut-off for SD College was the highest for BCom and BBA course, and it was the most preferred college for BCA and BSc among privately-managed aided Colleges.

Principal Dr Ajay Sharma said, “SD College is, yet again, first choice of admission for toppers and merit holders. A student with a score 116.55% in the general pool for admission to BCom has opted for SD College and the cut-off otherwise in the general outside the UT pool category is 114.2%. The highest scorer in the UT pool is 115.80% and the cut-off stands at 108.4%.”

Merit criteria

In BCom admissions, merit is determined on the basis of percentage of marks in the qualifying exam. An additional score (not exceeding 16) is given if a candidate has cleared Class 12 with additional subjects, such as economics, banking, business studies, cost accounting and mathematics.

Similarly in BCA, some additional weightage is given to the candidates who have studied subjects such as mathematics, statistics and computer science, among others.

