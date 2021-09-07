Admissions: After first counselling, 1,380 BCom seats vacant in Chandigarh colleges

After the first round of counselling, as many as 1,380 seats of BCom are still vacant in various colleges of Chandigarh, as per the list of vacant seats published by the department of higher education on Monday.

The first counselling was held from September 1 to 3 for the centralised courses in colleges. While 668 seats are vacant in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), 471 seats are vacant in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in the different city colleges. The higher education department has also issued the provisional admission list of centralised courses with allotted colleges for second counselling.

For BSc (non-medical), around 1,197 seats are vacant and in BSc (medical), 750 seats are vacant in seven colleges. While a total of 49 seats are vacant in BSc medical and non-medical biochemistry (elective), 58 seats are vacant in BSc non-medical, computer application. In BSc biotechnology (honours), 163 seats are vacant in five colleges.

The second round of counselling is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 10. On September 8 and 9, the admission will be done for UT pool (general category) and for UT pool (reserved category), the admission will be done on September 9.

For the general pool (outside UT) general category and reserved category, the admission will be done on September 10. The counselling for additional seats will also be held on September 10.

“Since the competition is very high in commerce, we are hopeful that all seats in BCom will be filled in the second round of counselling,” said an education department official.