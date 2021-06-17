Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AEFI survey: Chandigarh ranks first in reporting, treating post-vaccination effects
chandigarh news

AEFI survey: Chandigarh ranks first in reporting, treating post-vaccination effects

In this year’s annual survey, Chandigarh was ranked an ‘excellent’ performer, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Punjab was ranked a ‘good’ performer
By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:09 AM IST
States and union territories are ranked on the basis of their performances in reporting, investigating and casualty assessment of adverse events post immunisation in the annual survey. (HT File Photo)

Chandigarh has been ranked first among all Union territories and states in the Centre’s adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) surveillance survey.

States and union territories are ranked on the basis of their performances in reporting, investigating and casualty assessment of adverse events post immunisation in the annual survey. Chandigarh scored 89% in the overall weighted score for AEFI surveillance processes, an 8% increase against last year’s 81%.The UT health department reported 17 AEFI cases this year, against 41 cases last year.

In this year’s annual survey, Chandigarh was ranked an ‘excellent’ performer, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Punjab was ranked a ‘good’ performer.

Chandigarh immunisation officer Dr Manjit Trehan said, “In the annual survey, special focus was laid on the Covid vaccination drive as it was a new challenge for health department authorities. In Chandigarh, over 4 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, while AEFI reporting was seen in just 0.003% cases. Most people experienced mild or moderate symptoms and were treated accordingly. Only severe cases were discussed with the higher authorities. For other immunisations also, follow-up of each case was done.”

“Each AEFI case was followed up by a team of experts. Timely investigation of each case were done and records were submitted to the higher level,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, Chandigarh director of health services.

Commending the UT health department, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “Congratulations to the health department for excellent ranking in handling post-vaccine adverse impact management.”

