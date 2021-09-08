Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aerotropolis: GMADA to issue letters of intent on September 8

Punjab’s minister for housing and urban development Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria will issue the letters digitally at PUDA Bhawan in Mohali’s Sector 62 at 10am
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:02 AM IST
GMADA had acquired 1,600 acres of land in 11 villages for setting up Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, in the vicinity of the international airport in Mohali. (Image for representational purpose)

Three years after acquiring land for its Aerotropolis project, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will finally start issuing the letters of intent to landowners on September 8.

Punjab’s minister for housing and urban development Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria will issue the letters digitally from PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62 at 10am.

GMADA had acquired 1,600 acres of land in 11 villages for setting up Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, in the vicinity of the international airport in Mohali.

“Scrutiny of applications received from landowners who had applied for land pooling is completed and we will start the process of issuing the letters for nearly 700 acres of land from September 8 at 10am,” a senior official of GMADA said.

To ensure quick delivery of letters of intent, provision has been made for landowners to receive an SMS with a download link.

GMADA stops manual dispatch

The GMADA will also do away with the prevailing practice of manual dispatch, as earlier there had been instances where allottees complained of not receiving the letters of intent. The process of online issuance of letters of intent will be adopted in all future schemes, the GMADA official said.

The development authority has acquired land for the project in Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh, and Chhat villages. The compensation ranges from 1.82 crore to 4 crore per acre. Around 90% of the landowners have applied for land pooling.

