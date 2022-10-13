After 100-cr NGT rap, Ludhiana MC floats tender to dispose of 19 lakh MT legacy waste

Two months after the National Green Tribunal slapped it with a ₹100-crore penalty, the municipal corporation (MC) has finally floated a tender for bio-remediation (disposal) of around 19 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in the city.

An MC official, who did not wish to be named, said, “Around 24 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at the main dump on Tajpur Road. We have already awarded a ₹28-crore contract to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonne of waste under the Smart City Mission. Now, tenders have been floated to a hire contractor for processing the remaining garbage.”

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said, “The process to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste under the first phase is likely to start by October 20. Eventually, all legacy waste will be disposed of.”

As per the tender notice, contractors can submit their bids till November 10, after which the project will be awarded to the lowest bidder with the requisite technical expertise.

The garbage mountain at Tajpur Road is a ticking bomb with frequent fires being reported at the dump due to heat and the generation of highly combustible methane gas. Apart from the fire risk, residents living near the dump have also complained of breathing issues and respiratory ailments.

Spread across 49 acres, the Tajpur Road dump receives around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste each day. Recently, the state government had approved over ₹100 crore for the MC under the Swachh Bharat Mission to streamline solid waste management.

In figures

Legacy waste at the dump: 24 lakh metric tonnes

Waste to be treated in Phase 1: 5 lakh metric tonne

Daily waste production: 1,100 metric tonnes

Area under the dump: 49 acres

Funds allotted under Swachh Bharat Mission : ₹100 crore

Last day to apply for tender: November 10

What is bio-remediation?

Bioremediation is a waste management technique, which involves the use of organisms to remove or utilise pollutants.