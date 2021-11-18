After 7-day ED remand, Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in judicial custody

A Mohali court on Thursday sent Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira to judicial custody after he completed seven days of Enforcement Directorate remand in a case of money laundering.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed on December 2. The ED arrested Khaira, a former Punjab MLA, on November 11 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency had raided his premises in March this year. He was produced in a PMLA court in Mohali and sent to the ED custody for a day.

Last Friday, the ED sought a remand for 13 days, but duty magistrate Ranjan Kumar Khullar ordered the remand for seven days. While coming out of the court, Khaira had claimed innocence and termed the ED’s action as “total victimisation”. Khaira’s son Mehtab, who is also an advocate, called his father’s arrest “unconstitutional and illegal”.

The ED has alleged that Khaira was an accomplice of a drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

The ED told the court they have to probe the source of funds that Khaira got from the US for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2016. The ED said Khaira was issued notices four times, but he did not cooperate.

Opposing the remand, Khaira’s lawyers Keshav Chaudhary and PS Walia pleaded that after the drug case, the ED summoned Khaira but they got stay from the Supreme Court. So, the ED couldn’t arrest him. Now, the ED filed a fresh case against him, which is against the law. They also raised a question why hearing was going on in different courts instead of the ED court.

Meanwhile, Khaira’s son alleged that his father had been framed in false cases. He said in 2017, his father was framed in an NDPS case as one of his supporters was arrested and was later sentenced to 20 years in jail.

He said in the present case, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had in 2016 asked Khaira to raise funds from NRIs living abroad. He said the ED had framed his father for bringing 1 lakh Canadian dollars and asked how anyone can bring such a huge amount from abroad. He said the ED, instead of checking the account of the AAP, was framing his father in the case which is baseless.

Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath assembly seat in Kapurthala district on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. He resigned from the primary membership of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in January 2019 and floated his own outfit, Punjab Ekta Party. He then re-joined the Congress in June this year.

Meanwhile, Khaira has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against his arrest by the ED. The plea has been filed in an earlier proceeding in which he had challenged ED raids at his properties on March 9, 2021, in connection with a 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case. Following the raids, the ED had claimed that in 12 years, ₹4.86 crore were deposited in his bank accounts but he declared only ₹99 lakh income to the income tax department. Khaira claims the ED’s action was a case of “witch hunt” as he has been vocal against three farm laws enacted by Centre last year.