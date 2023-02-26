After Ajnala violence, Ludhiana police personnel learn mob-control training exercises

Taking serious note of the violent protests by Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters in Ajnala, Amritsar, Khanna and Ludhiana rural police have begun training police personnel to tackle riot-like situations.

Earlier, the Ludhiana police had provided similar training to police personnel after clashes between followers of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and police personnel at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS Nagar, Mohali) and Chandigarh border.

The lower-rank police personnel and new recruits are being given training in batches. They are being taught self-defence and techniques to help protect themselves as well as their colleagues from serious injuries during violent protests or riots. They are also being trained to corner violent mobs without while avoiding injuries.

They are also being trained to use shields, sticks, tear gas, weapons, and water cannons to disperse the violent mob.

Speaking of the new training, a senior police officer said police personnel are being prepared to tackle any situation. After the Mohali-Chandigarh and Ajnala incidents, efforts have been made that a maximum number of police personnel get the training. With lower-rank police personnel forming the first line of defence, it is necessary to train them.

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana Zone) Kaustubh Sharma, meanwhile, said police are revising all kinds of training being provided to the personnel. “The police are equipped with all necessary equipment and are getting ready to tackle such situations more effectively,” he added.

The IG added that senior police officials are also given training to tackle such situations, leading the team and making on-the-spot decisions.

