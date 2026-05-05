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After Bengal, now ‘Lotus’ to bloom in Punjab: State BJP leaders

Celebrations broke out at the BJP offices in many places, including Chandigarh, Amritsar and Pathankot, and sweets were distributed among party leaders and workers.

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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‘Lotus’ will now bloom in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2027 assembly polls in the state, claimed state BJP leaders on Monday, following the party’s resounding victory in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate party’s victory in West Bengal assembly polls, in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The BJP registered a big win in West Bengal, ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, while it is set to retain power in Assam, and the NDA is on the road to making a comeback in Puducherry.

Celebrations broke out at the BJP offices in many places, including Chandigarh, Amritsar and Pathankot, and sweets were distributed among party leaders and workers.

Reacting to the party’s performance in the assembly polls, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and the guidance of home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the party secured a massive majority in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

“I especially want to thank the people of West Bengal who, by rejecting the politics of appeasement, have chosen the politics of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” Jakhar said.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said after West Bengal gave a chance to the BJP to serve people there, now it is the turn of Punjab.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated PM Modi, Shah and the BJP national president for the party’s performance in the assembly polls.

“This mandate reflects the people’s trust in the strong leadership and good governance of the Union government under PM Modi, ably supported by Amit Shah. Wishing you continued success in serving the nation,” Singh said in a post on X.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / After Bengal, now ‘Lotus’ to bloom in Punjab: State BJP leaders
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / After Bengal, now ‘Lotus’ to bloom in Punjab: State BJP leaders
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