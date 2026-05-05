After Bengal, now ‘Lotus’ to bloom in Punjab: State BJP leaders

‘Lotus’ will now bloom in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2027 assembly polls in the state, claimed state BJP leaders on Monday, following the party’s resounding victory in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate party’s victory in West Bengal assembly polls, in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BJP registered a big win in West Bengal, ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, while it is set to retain power in Assam, and the NDA is on the road to making a comeback in Puducherry.

Celebrations broke out at the BJP offices in many places, including Chandigarh, Amritsar and Pathankot, and sweets were distributed among party leaders and workers.

Reacting to the party’s performance in the assembly polls, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and the guidance of home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the party secured a massive majority in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

“I especially want to thank the people of West Bengal who, by rejecting the politics of appeasement, have chosen the politics of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” Jakhar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On the Punjab polls, Jakhar asked the state party workers to gear up and asked if West Bengal can be rid of “state-sponsored highhandedness” and “misgovernance”, then why cannot Punjab? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Punjab polls, Jakhar asked the state party workers to gear up and asked if West Bengal can be rid of “state-sponsored highhandedness” and “misgovernance”, then why cannot Punjab? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Like the people of West Bengal gave a chance to serve to the BJP by showing faith in Prime Minister Modi, people of Punjab are also ready, and when the opportunity comes for voting, they want to get rid of these people (AAP) who looted Punjab,” Jakhar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Like the people of West Bengal gave a chance to serve to the BJP by showing faith in Prime Minister Modi, people of Punjab are also ready, and when the opportunity comes for voting, they want to get rid of these people (AAP) who looted Punjab,” Jakhar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said it is a testament to the people’s unwavering faith in visionary leadership, hard work and public welfare policies of Prime Minister Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said it is a testament to the people’s unwavering faith in visionary leadership, hard work and public welfare policies of Prime Minister Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Under the leadership of PM Modi, ‘Lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol) will also bloom in Punjab. BJP will form its own government.” Punjab will be rid of corruption, gangsters and drugs, and it will be turned into ‘Rangla Punjab’ (vibrant Punjab),” Chugh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under the leadership of PM Modi, ‘Lotus’ (BJP’s poll symbol) will also bloom in Punjab. BJP will form its own government.” Punjab will be rid of corruption, gangsters and drugs, and it will be turned into ‘Rangla Punjab’ (vibrant Punjab),” Chugh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said after West Bengal gave a chance to the BJP to serve people there, now it is the turn of Punjab.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated PM Modi, Shah and the BJP national president for the party’s performance in the assembly polls.

“This mandate reflects the people’s trust in the strong leadership and good governance of the Union government under PM Modi, ably supported by Amit Shah. Wishing you continued success in serving the nation,” Singh said in a post on X.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON