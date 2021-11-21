After Centre announces to scrap farm laws, Sidhu highlights its ‘sinister’ plan

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Sunday that even after the Centre announced that the three controversial farm laws would be scrapped, its "sinister plan" to end minimum support price (MSP), public distribution system (PDS), government procurement and food security for the poor will continue.

“Today, as we rejoice in our victory against the Centre's three Black Laws... Our real work has just begun, Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end Food Security for the Poor, end Govt procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws, it will be now hidden & more dangerous,” Sidhu tweeted on Sunday.

In a subsequent tweet, Sidhu said that the Centre's design to give procurement, storage and retail to private capital is still pending. “No word by Centre for MSP legalisation, we are back to June 2020, Small farmers need Punjab government's support to protect them from Corporate take over - Punjab Model is the only way,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

On Friday, the Punjab Congress president lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws, against which hundreds and thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than a year.

Sidhu, however, pointed out that if the Modi government genuinely wanted to increase the income of farmers, it should meet the demand for legislation to guarantee a remunerative MSP, according to news agency ANI.

Sidhu also said on Friday that the revival of farming in Punjab by the means of a roadmap should be a top priority for the state government.

Farmer unions in the country have said that their agitation will continue till the Centre's fulfils their demand. Apart from MSP, the two other crucial demands of the unions are the rollback of Power Bill 2020 and the Air Quality Ordinance.