After Majithia, SIT summons former Ajnala MLA in drugs case

After Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police has summoned BJP leader and former MLA Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala in a drugs case.

Former MLA Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala (File)

The case was registered under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Punjab State Crime Branch police station in Mohali.

The additional director general of police (ADGP), Patiala range-cum-SIT in-charge, has asked the police commissioner to instruct the Ranjit Avenue police to inform Bony Ajnala to appear before the ADGP, Patiala range, on December 13, said the police sources.

Reacting to it, Bony Ajnala said, “I will appear as per the summons and cooperate with the SIT in investigating the matter.”

The two-time Ajnala MLA is the son of Akali veteran Rattan Singh Ajnala.

The SIT summoned Majithia on December 18 on Monday. The SAD leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021 by Punjab Police, ahead of the assembly polls. He remained in the Patiala jail for six months, before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) granted him bail in August 2022.

