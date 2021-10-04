Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After seeing off son at Delhi int’l airport , Ludhiana family returns to find house burgled
chandigarh news

After seeing off son at Delhi int’l airport , Ludhiana family returns to find house burgled

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:50 AM IST
The accused had decamped with 2.45 lakh cash, and gold and diamond jewellery, including two gold sets, one gold chain, one pendant, one gold ring, one diamond ring and a pair of diamond earrings, while the residents were in Delhi. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A family that had been out of town since September 30, returned to find their home ransacked by burglars on Saturday.

The complainant, Ritu Pal, said the accused had scaled the boundary wall to enter the house and had got into the bedroom by breaking open the window. The accused had decamped with 2.45 lakh cash, and gold and diamond jewellery, including two gold sets, one gold chain, one pendant, one gold ring, one diamond ring and a pair of diamond earrings.

Pal said her elder son lives in Australia and her younger son was also moving abroad. Therefore, she, and her daughter-in-law and some relatives had gone to drop him at the Delhi International Airport. They left from Ludhiana on September 30. However, the flight was delayed, after which their stay in Delhi was extended.

The complainant estimated a loss of around 7 lakh. Assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash said CCTVs were installed at the house. However, the accused took the DVR with them.

A case was registered under Sections 457 (house trespassing) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

