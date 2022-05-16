Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh
chandigarh news

After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43°C, a slight dip from Saturday’s 43.6°C, which was the season’s highest as per the India Meteorological Department. As the departure from normal was less than 4.5°C, no heatwave was declared in the city on Sunday.
COOLING OFF: Sambar deer spotted in a pond near Rock Garden in Chandigarh as temperatures soared to 43°C on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on May 16, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a sizzling weekend where the maximum temperatures touched 43°C, residents can expect a slight relief over the next two days as there are chances of light rain due to Western Disturbance.

IMD director Manmohan Singh said, “A western disturbance will affect the region from Monday onwards due to which there are chances of light rain in the city on Monday and Tuesday. The system will be more intense on Monday, and from Wednesday, sunny weather can be expected.”

The Met director further said the maximum temperature is likely to go on the higher side by the weekend.

The minimum temperature went up from 26.4°C on Saturday to 27.2°C on Sunday, 4.4°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C and minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.

