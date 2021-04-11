Afternoon Shatabdi to Delhi chugs off from Chandigarh

With a total of 421 passengers aboard, the afternoon Shatabdi Express on Saturday chugged off from Chandigarh to New Delhi for the first time in over a year after the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in 2020.

Chandigarh railway station superintendent JP Singh said that the train left on time.

“While our ticket counters are closed till Monday for sanitation, we expect that the afternoon Shatabdi will see a higher occupancy in the coming days. Except Wednesday, the train will run six days a week,” he said.

Out of the total 692 seats in the chair car, 503 were booked. Of the 56 executive seats, travellers made reservations for 23.

The train covers a total distance of 266 kilometres and has a run time of three hours and 15 minutes. It departs from Chandigarh at 12.15pm and reaches New Delhi at 3.30pm. Then, the same train leaves from New Delhi at 7.15pm and reaches Chandigarh by 10.35pm. It makes two stops on the way at Ambala Cantonment and Karnal railway stations.

Trains were suspended last year owing to the Covid pandemic. However, the evening Shatabdi was resumed in November 2020, while the morning train was restarted in February 2021.