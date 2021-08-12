Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AG audit of municipalities to curb corruption: Vij
chandigarh news

AG audit of municipalities to curb corruption: Vij

Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the cabinet in its recent meeting has given nod for auditing accounts and records of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities by the accountant general (AG)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Anil Vij said the AG audit will help in eradicating corruption in municipal bodies across Haryana. (HT File)

Vij, who is also the health and home minister of Haryana, said the AG audit will help in eradicating corruption in municipal bodies across state.

He said officials should complete pending file work immediately and “do justice to people”. Vij said when the present government came to power, the budget of the National Health Mission (NHM) was 500 crore and now it has been increased to 1,350 crore.

He said the budget has been increased keeping in view the good performance in all types of health services. He urged people to save the state from the third wave of Covid-19 by strictly adhering to safety protocol such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The state government is laying emphasis on vaccination and so far 1.30 crore people received the shots, he said.

He said the government aims to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries soon as it is the only shield against the virus.

