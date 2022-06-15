Agneepath policy not in national interest: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the new Agneepath policy made for recruitment into the armed forces is neither in the interest of the country, nor in the interest of the youth.

In a statement, the leader of the opposition said he has requested the central government to reconsider this policy and rationalise it by ensuring permanent jobs to soldiers who complete their four-year term.

He said that there is discontent among the youth across the country regarding the Agneepath scheme. “It has far-reaching consequences and these have not been fully considered while preparing this plan. In the long run, the policy would have a detrimental impact on our national security. It seems that the government is compromising with the security of the country with the intention of saving money on salary, pension, gratuity and halving the strength of the armed forces,” the former CM said.

He said a large number of youths have become overage due to the suspension of army recruitment during the Covid period. “The hopes of youth who had been waiting for army recruitment for the last many years and those who had given written examination, physical test for army recruitment and were waiting for the results have been dashed after the implementation of this new policy,” he said.

Hooda demanded that the government should also consider giving relaxation to the youths who have crossed the age limit in the last three years.

Counting the shortcomings of Agneepath scheme, Hooda said that 75% of the soldiers who will be recruited in the army as Agniveer will be retired after four years. “No care has been taken about what will happen to their future. This plan does not live up to the tradition, nature, morals and values of the army,” he said.

“The period of training prescribed under the scheme is insufficient. Insufficient training can have a negative impact on the capability and effectiveness of the military. With just four years of service, the army will start being treated as a tourist organisation. Regimental honour is very strong part of the tradition of our armed forces and recruits would lose their attachment to the name, insignia and the emotional connect with the regiment,” he said.

Haryana to give preference in jobs to Agniveers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Agneepath scheme would increase employment opportunities for the youth in Haryana.

He said that 46,000 Agniveers would be recruited this year and recruitment rallies for this will start in the next 90 days. Haryana government would give preference in jobs and other works to the youth who complete this service, he added.

“With the Agneepath scheme, a new era has started in the human resource policy of the three defence forces. This is a major defence policy reform undertaken by the central government. Agneepath scheme will strengthen the security of the country and provide opportunities to our youth for military service,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said that Agniveer would be enrolled for four years under the respective Services Acts. They will get an attractive monthly package along with risk and hardship allowance as applicable in all three defence services.