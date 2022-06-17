Agnipath scheme: Protests continue for 2nd day in Haryana, Jind-Bathinda railway track blocked

Protests continued in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme with some agitators burning tyres and others squatting on rail tracks in Narwana, blocking the Jind-Bathinda track.

Tyres were burnt in Rohtak and stones were pelted at vehicles on National Highway-19 in Ballabgarh. Around 40 protesters, who were mainly college students, were lathicharged and rounded up for pelting stones near Anaj Mandi. Officials said a company of the Indian Reserve Battalion had been requisitioned from Rewari to ensure law and order.

Over 1,000 people were booked for the violence in Palwal district on Thursday.

Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. While two FIRs have been registered in Palwal subdivision, one has been registered in Hodal subdivision, officials said. A spokesperson of the police department said 80 youngsters have been booked by their names, while another 950 are yet to be identified. An official said that verification and identification of all the accused from video clippings and CCTV footage was being done.

Following the violent protests in Palwal, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.