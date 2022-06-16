Agnipath scheme will give transformed youth to society, says Western Command GOC-in-C

The short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will definitely give transformed and refined youth to society, Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri said on Wednesday.

The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called Agniveers and most will leave the service in four years. Nationwide recruitment rallies of youths aged 17.5 to 21 for all three armed forces will start in 90 days.

Addressing a press conference at Chandimandir, the officer said, “The dividends of short-military service to the nation, society and country’s youth are immense. This includes inculcation of patriotism, team work, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty for the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters.”

“Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package, along with risk and hardship allowances, as applicable in the three services. On completion of the four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package comprising their contribution to the corpus fund and an equal contribution by the government, along with interest,” said Maj Gen Gurvir Singh Kahlon, in-charge, administration, Western Command.

“Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment,” the officer said.

These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year engagement period, and up to 25% of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the armed forces, he said.